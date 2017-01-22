Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

The Nand Persaud and Company Limited known for its signature Karibee Rice Brand, in association with their Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Company will be holding their third Sprint Classic event. This one is set for Sunday February 19th at the company’s new and improving racing facilities at No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, starting time is 13:00 hrs.

The activity will be coordinated by the Sky Plus Incorporated.

The event will once again see the horses running in a straight line from start to finish and dubbed as the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”.

The races will be 880, 660 and 440 yards.

There are seven races listed on the day’s card with cash, trophies and other incentives totaling close to $4M.

The main event will be for horses classified D and lower over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy. The lineup is expected to include the likes of Honey Flow, Brave Sky and Golden Blue Echo.

The other events are for animals classified F and lower over 660 yards for a top prize of $320,000 and trophy.

There is the race for H and lower horses running a distance of 880 yards for a winning take of $300,000 and trophy.

The animals classified I3 and lower will be competing for a winning take of $240,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

Animals classified Three year maiden, born and bred in Guyana and the West Indies will have a chance to match skills over 660yards for a $200,000 top prize and trophy.

The L and lower animals will be running the 880yards distance for the first prize of $105,000 and trophy.

The animals classified LL will also be running 880yards for a take home of $100,000 and trophy. Jockeys will earn points if their horses place during the events.

Horses will not be allowed to race if they are not listed in the classification. All entries must be paid in full before the race start.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated. Sky Plus reserves the right to cancel/refrain any race mentioned.

Interested persons can contact Neil on telephone 685-3658 or 325-3564 or Mohini on 600-4728 for further information. The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)