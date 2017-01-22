Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday.

The Jaguars will take on last year’s runner up Barbados Pride in their opening game at the Kensington Oval. Also in zone B are Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners and the ICC Americas.

Guyana who lost to Trinidad and Tobago in 2015 final, last won the Regional 50-oover tournament in 2005 when they defeated Barbados at Bourda.

Speaking prior to the team departure at the Windjammer hotel in Kitty, secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board Anand Sanasie urged the players to remain committed and play as a unit.

Sanasie noted that Guyana has dominated Regional cricket in recent years and said he is confident the team can bring home the title. “I once told you to make winning a habit and you have done that, but somehow or the other this particular tournament has eluded us, so I think we can break that jinx,” he stated.

Sanasie commended the players on their fitness and discipline. He advised Leon Johnson to continue with his positive approach as Captain, adding that he has caused the other teams to up their game. The GCB secretary who is also a director on the West Indies Cricket Board said, the fact that the competition is getting bigger is good for Guyana’s cricket.

Treasurer of the GCB Anand Kalladeen wished the players well and advised that they stay on top of their game. He reminded them that England will be touring the Caribbean soon.

Captain Johnson said the players are raring to go and thanked the GCB for their efforts in preparing the team. He said while they cannot make any predictions, the players are capable of holding their own, adding that the will give their best efforts.

Manager Rayon Griffith stated that he is satisfied with the preparation of the team. “The players worked very hard in the nets and this will help the team going into the tournament,” he related. Griffith said that they will not take any team for granted and strongly believes his team can go all the way.

He feels that the extended tournament will give the management team a better chance of seeing the players before the knock out stages so they can come up with the right combination, adding that this is good for the game in the Region.

Zone B which will be played in Antigua includes, The West Indies U19, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Leeward Island Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes and English County side Kent Spitfires.

The Guyana Jaguars squad reads; Leon Johnson (Captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Ronsford Beaton, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Assad Fudadin, Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Wintz, Raymond Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Steven Jacobs and Rajendra Chandrika.