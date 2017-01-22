GAPF honour three at AGM

Law Student Tracy Shamsudeen who is also an active powerlifter in the RAW 72kg class

along with TV Sports Show Host Max Messiah and Kathleen Paul, a Sports Therapist/Masseuse were all recognized by the Ed Caesar led Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) at their Annual General Meeting that took place one week ago at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue.

Caesar in giving a brief on the contributions of the three awardees stated that they have all made valuable contributions to the body which is very grateful. Shamsudeen contributed to the redrafting and updating of the constitution which needed to be relevant to the times; Messiah assisted the federation with publicity, while Paul assisted many athletes including at the international level, to be fit and ready for competing.