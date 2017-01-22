Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Basketball players in Berbice will once again have the chance to show off their skills when the fourth edition of the annual Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition bounces off from today with one game in the Ancient County.

Six teams are participating in this year’s competition.

The teams are Rose Hall Town Jammers, Fyrish Black Sharks, New Amsterdam Warriors, Smithfield Rockers and Ithaca Hardliners.

The first game will see new comers Rose Hall Town putting their skills against Fyrish Black Sharks in a game which is slated for the Fyrish Basketball from 16:00hrs.

The tournament will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams qualifying for the finals.

At stake in the competition will be cash and other incentives for the winning and runner-up teams and other outstanding players.

The tournament is being organised by sports enthusiast Vibert Garnett.

Fyrish are the defending champions, but will be hard pressed this year to retain their title since all the teams have been hard at training and are expected to give a good account of themselves.

(Samuel Whyte)