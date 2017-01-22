Conductor in custody after man fatally stabbed

A 43-year-old man died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Friday night after being stabbed in the chest during an altercation with two men.

The incident occurred around 21:30 hrs on Croal Street, in the vicinity of Demico House at Stabroek Market Square.

The dead man has been identified as Raul Rodrigues, a father of three, and carpenter, of 64 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force said that a 28-year-old bus conductor of Meadow Brook Gardens is in custody assisting with the probe.

Investigations so far have revealed that Rodrigues and two males had an altercation when he was allegedly stabbed once to the chest by one of the men with an object. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

At Rodrigues’ home yesterday, his sister Anastasia said that she received a call sometime after 21:00hrs on Friday from someone who informed her that her sibling had been stabbed.

Shortly after, she received another call that he had succumbed.

“I went to the hospital and the police give me a hard time to see him. I tell them that I just wanted to see if it was my brother who was stabbed and they had me waiting more than an hour,” the woman related.

She explained that after she got to see her brother’s body, she went to the scene but got no information as to what happened.

The devastated woman claimed that she was informed that the victim was attacked at the Dairy Bus Park and collapsed in front of Demico House after running from his attacker(s).

“The police said that they looking at it as a robbery because he had two phones, an iPhone and a Blu phone and the police only got the Blu phone,” the woman claimed.

According to Rodrigues, her brother had been imbibing in Leopold Street and later left to go to the Stabroek Market. She said that she was informed that her sibling only had $100 on him at the time of his death.

The woman said that she did not hear about any altercation her sibling was involved in with two men.

Meanwhile, the dead man’s mother, Joycelyn Rodrigues was inconsolable. “If they robbed him, why kill him. They done get his phone, why they had to stab him, why not leave him alone, let him go,” the woman cried.

The police are looking for a second individual as they continue to probe the man’s death.