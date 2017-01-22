Acid-dousing suspect arrested following accident in Linden

The man who allegedly doused his reputed ex-wife with a corrosive substance was detained early yesterday, after he was injured in an accident at Linden.

Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, said that the some of his ranks, acting on information, worked with law enforcement officers in Linden to arrest the suspect.

According to reports, 36-year-old Alfred De Younge was involved in an accident and immediately after receiving medical attention, was taken into custody by police stationed there.

Amsterdam confirmed that the man was transported to Berbice yesterday to await charges.

Shondel Williamson, 26, of New Street, New Amsterdam, a mother of two boys aged six and three, is said to be in a stable but critical condition after suffering first degree burns to her face, hands and abdomen, following the acid attack.

She is reportedly still unable to open her left eye.

A close relative told Kaieteur News that at around 20.00hrs on the night in question, Shondel Williamson was returning home and noticed a man clad in women’s clothing coming towards her.

The victim identified the man as her estranged reputed husband, 34-year-old Alfred De Younge, called “Not ah Bai.”

The relative said that the man threw a white substance on Williamson and escaped in a waiting car.

The young woman was immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was given a bath before she was treated for the burns.

The relative recounted in tears that the woman broke off their eight-year on and off relationship just two months ago, after becoming fearful for her life due her reputed husband’s frequent abuse.

Sources say that the woman told her relatives that her ‘child father’ was speaking to her via telephone a few minutes before the incident occurred and had requested to speak to his children.

The woman was under the impression that the man was at his home in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.