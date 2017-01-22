Latest update January 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Acid-dousing suspect arrested following accident in Linden

Jan 22, 2017 News 0

The man who allegedly doused his reputed ex-wife with a corrosive substance was detained early yesterday, after he was injured in an accident at Linden.
Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, said that the some of his ranks, acting on information, worked with law enforcement officers in Linden to arrest the suspect.
According to reports, 36-year-old Alfred De Younge was involved in an accident and immediately after receiving medical attention, was taken into custody by police stationed there.
Amsterdam confirmed that the man was transported to Berbice yesterday to await charges.
Shondel Williamson, 26, of New Street, New Amsterdam, a mother of two boys aged six and three, is said to be in a stable but critical condition after suffering first degree burns to her face, hands and abdomen, following the acid attack.
She is reportedly still unable to open her left eye.
A close relative told Kaieteur News that at around 20.00hrs on the night in question, Shondel Williamson was returning home and noticed a man clad in women’s clothing coming towards her.
The victim identified the man as her estranged reputed husband, 34-year-old Alfred De Younge, called “Not ah Bai.”
The relative said that the man threw a white substance on Williamson and escaped in a waiting car.
The young woman was immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was given a bath before she was treated for the burns.
The relative recounted in tears that the woman broke off their eight-year on and off relationship just two months ago, after becoming fearful for her life due her reputed husband’s frequent abuse.
Sources say that the woman told her relatives that her ‘child father’ was speaking to her via telephone a few minutes before the incident occurred and had requested to speak to his children.
The woman was under the impression that the man was at his home in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday. The Jaguars will...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring) Terrence Ali is still our champion

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring)...

Jan 22, 2017

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol...

Jan 22, 2017

GAPF honour three at AGM

GAPF honour three at AGM

Jan 22, 2017

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch