Tucville driveway fatal shooting… Prosecution to respond to submissions as PI nears conclusion

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the death of 24-year-old Colin Perreira, who was fatally shot by a licenced firearm holder, after he turned a car on a bridge in front of a Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown residence, is coming to an end.

REMANDED: Robert Benn

Robert Benn, a businessman, has been charged with murder.
When the matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier this week, Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris was instructed to respond to submissions made Ronald Burch-Smith, attorney for Benn.
This submission will be made next Tuesday before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
Benn is also accused of discharging a loaded firearm at Gail Ann Chacon, 22, a friend of Perreira, with intent to murder her.
According to reports, Perreira, called ‘Malcolm’ formerly of 213 Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was driving a heavily tinted motorcar, with Chacon in the front passenger seat, and attempted to turn around the vehicle in front of the Benn’s residence. In the process, Benn who was reportedly in his yard whipped out his licenced handgun and discharged several rounds at the vehicle, hitting Benn and Chacon about their bodies.
Benn was charged based on advice given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
At Benn’s first court appearance Burch-Smith had argued that his client did not premeditate to kill Perreira. The attorney had also raised questions as to why his client was charged with murder and not manslaughter.
Burch-Smith had told the court that his client was living in fear since several threats had been made on his life. According to the attorney, persons had threatened to attack, kill and rob his client. In addition, the court was told by the attorney that Benn felt afraid when he saw the car turning on his bridge because he believed that the occupants of the vehicle were bandits.

