The double standard of Anil Nandlall

Jan 21, 2017

Dear Editor,
Mr. Anil Nandlall is failing miserably at his intention of landing a major role in a comedy. His most recent attack on the battery of lawyers hired as Special Prosecutors for the cases involving the Sparendaam Housing Project, is lawless. This legal brain that has assumed the position of scholar for the Opposition purports to be the sole authority on these matters. Nandlall mentions that the exercise is one of ‘witch hunting’ and ‘money for the boys’. These are no boys; they are all respectable Attorneys. How was it lawful then to hire Attorney Sanjeev Datadin and the same Anil Nandlall to prosecute the Mark Benschop treason case? Where was the DPP then? This is the same case in which Philip Bynoe was carefully hidden away, then pardoned and set free. Is it that Mr. Nandlall just suffered an attack of convenient amnesia?
A few more cases: Who were the attorneys chosen to represent the state in the Linden Enquiry?
What about Manoj Narayan and Sase Gunraj who work in Mr. Nandlall’s Chambers and who were contracted for many of the civil cases for the State? Question, if the DPP is one of the recipient of the Pradoville Two house lot project, how could this official be responsible for setting the Prosecution team?
Carl Witherspoon

