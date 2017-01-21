Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOCU probe holding up transactional audit into NICIL

Jan 21, 2017 News 0

–Officer in Charge
It is over 10 months since the Government authorized the launch of a transactional audit into the

NICIL’s Officer in Charge, Horace James

National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL). The audit is being conducted by the Auditor General’s Office. However, the process continues to be hampered by a number of constraints.
According to NICIL’s Officer in Charge, Horace James, one of the constraints affecting the smooth flow of the audit is that original documents from the company are tied up in investigations being conducted by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU). James said he was made aware of this state of affairs after the company wrote to Auditor General Deodat Sharma, requesting an update on the audit.
James said that both SOCU and the AG’s office would require the use of original documents given the seriousness of the investigations. He noted that while the audit at Sharma’s office is being “held back,” he anticipates that it would be finished by mid-year.
The investigations by SOCU and the transactional audit by the AG’s office were as a result of the damning findings that stemmed from a forensic audit into NICIL by Chartered Accountant, Anand Goolsarran.
Goolsarran discovered that in relation to the expenditure on the 2007 Cricket World Cup, NICIL had transferred amounts totaling $650 million to the Local Organizing Committee, but failed in its responsibility of ensuring that there was proper accountability for the amounts transferred.
With regards to the construction of a controversial property at 44 High Street in Georgetown, the forensic auditor found that the contract was awarded in 2007 but at the time of reporting, the building remained substantially incomplete. Goolsarran stated in his report that the building was abandoned, and the structure was expected to be torn down because the floors were not constructed to the required specifications. He said that as the “Project Executing Unit”, NICIL’s role was to ensure that the works were executed according to the agreed specifications and had again failed to discharge its responsibility for this project, resulting in some $350 million of taxpayers’ funds being wasted.
Goolsarran in his report also stated that despite the size and complexity of its operations, NICIL does not have its own procurement rules, which is a key requirement of the Procurement Act. In the circumstances, he said that it would have been more appropriate for NICIL to involve the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in the assessment of tenders received for the award of contracts. Instead, the assessment of bids was done internally, and would have lacked the level of independence, especially for large projects such as the Marriott Hotel.
Given the aforementioned findings among others, Goolsarran recommended that Government commission a further independent audit to examine in detail, transactions over the last six years under NICIL. He also recommended that the relevant authorities institute criminal/disciplinary actions against all those responsible for other violations, including the failure to properly account for State resources under their control.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Jan 21, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Cricket Association has promised that the historic Kensington Oval will be in tip-top shape for the hosting of the matches in the upcoming West Indies...
Read More
Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych demolition

Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych...

Jan 21, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

Jan 21, 2017

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow at MSC Lounge

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow...

Jan 21, 2017

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19 selection

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19...

Jan 21, 2017

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table...

Jan 21, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg to disagree

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg...

Jan 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch