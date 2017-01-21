Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg to disagree

Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
Dear Sports Editor,
Mr. Roger Pilgrim’s statement in his letter to the Editor of Stabroek News stated that ‘it was only these two gentlemen who had a beef with Juman-Yassin’. No Sir, many other people were not satisfied with the manner in which Mr. Juman-Yassin handled the affairs of the Olympics Association. But remember, we could not vote at the (s)election. Yes, he won the election because some people are sheep.
Juman-Yassin has never been interested in the promotion of our athletes for preparation for stiff competition and ultimately gold at the Olympics. Usually, there are more officials than athletes at the Opening of the Olympics. At one time I thought that a country would get gold, silver and bronze for taking the most officials. Does that make him acceptable and successful as head of the Association?
None can come up with a list of the positives of Yassin’s tenure.
Manipulation is rife. Mr. Pilgrim speak for yourself. I guess you are way past the age to be selected as an Olympic hopeful so it is okay for you to be in Juman-Yassin’s corner.
Peace out!
Monty David
