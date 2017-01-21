Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg to disagree

Jan 21, 2017 Sports 0

Dear Sports Editor,
Mr. Roger Pilgrim’s statement in his letter to the Editor of Stabroek News stated that ‘it was only these two gentlemen who had a beef with Juman-Yassin’. No Sir, many other people were not satisfied with the manner in which Mr. Juman-Yassin handled the affairs of the Olympics Association. But remember, we could not vote at the (s)election. Yes, he won the election because some people are sheep.
Juman-Yassin has never been interested in the promotion of our athletes for preparation for stiff competition and ultimately gold at the Olympics. Usually, there are more officials than athletes at the Opening of the Olympics. At one time I thought that a country would get gold, silver and bronze for taking the most officials. Does that make him acceptable and successful as head of the Association?
None can come up with a list of the positives of Yassin’s tenure.
Manipulation is rife. Mr. Pilgrim speak for yourself. I guess you are way past the age to be selected as an Olympic hopeful so it is okay for you to be in Juman-Yassin’s corner.
Peace out!
Monty David

More in this category

Sports

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Jan 21, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Cricket Association has promised that the historic Kensington Oval will be in tip-top shape for the hosting of the matches in the upcoming West Indies...
Read More
Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych demolition

Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych...

Jan 21, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

Jan 21, 2017

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow at MSC Lounge

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow...

Jan 21, 2017

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19 selection

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19...

Jan 21, 2017

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table...

Jan 21, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg to disagree

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg...

Jan 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch