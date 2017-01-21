Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow at MSC Lounge

The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) has set its Annual General Meeting and Biennial Elections for tomorrow at 17:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club Lounge.
Clubs have been invited to send four representatives for the important meeting which will see registration of players for the 2017 season and club affiliation done from 16:00hrs.
The clubs invited to attend at Retrieve Raiders, Half Mile Bulls, Victory Valley Royals, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Block 22 Flames, Bankers Trust Falcons, Wismar Pistons and Kwakwani.
These clubs must ensure their registration of $100 per player and club’s $1,000 affiliation fees are paid before they can participate in the proceedings from 17:00hrs where the reports from the Secretary, Treasurer and Presidents will be presented.

