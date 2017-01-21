Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

KPL continues tomorrow

Jan 21, 2017

The KPL fundraising softball tournament is set to continue tomorrow with several matches.
At Everest CC, Mike’s Wellman will play Ariel on pitch one, Success Masters will take on Parika-Amazon on pitch two and Regal Masters will face Savage on pitch three at 10:00hrs.
At 13:00hrs, Success Masters will challenge Ariel on pitch one, Mike’s Wellman will take on Savage on pitch two and Regal Masters will tackle Amazon on pitch three.
In the open category, at GNIC, Farm will battle Regal All stars at 09:00hrs, Regal All stars will face Superstars at 11:00hrs and Superstars will play Success at 14:00hrs.
At the Carifesta Sports Complex, Mike’s All stars will play three matches, facing Pigeon XI at 09:00hrs, Success at 11:00hrs and Farm at 13:00hrs.

