KPL continues tomorrow

Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The KPL fundraising softball tournament is set to continue tomorrow with several matches.
At Everest CC, Mike’s Wellman will play Ariel on pitch one, Success Masters will take on Parika-Amazon on pitch two and Regal Masters will face Savage on pitch three at 10:00hrs.
At 13:00hrs, Success Masters will challenge Ariel on pitch one, Mike’s Wellman will take on Savage on pitch two and Regal Masters will tackle Amazon on pitch three.
In the open category, at GNIC, Farm will battle Regal All stars at 09:00hrs, Regal All stars will face Superstars at 11:00hrs and Superstars will play Success at 14:00hrs.
At the Carifesta Sports Complex, Mike’s All stars will play three matches, facing Pigeon XI at 09:00hrs, Success at 11:00hrs and Farm at 13:00hrs.
Jan 21, 2017BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Cricket Association has promised that the historic Kensington Oval will be in tip-top shape for the hosting of the matches in the upcoming West Indies...
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Let’s start with Donald Ramotar. In an interview with this newspaper he lambasts the President of Guyana for not confronting... more
Things are getting tight in the economy. Prices are increasing. Part of that increase is seasonal, but the major part... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more