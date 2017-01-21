Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Is GTT forcing customers to pay double?

Jan 21, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
We wish to bring to the attention of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Guyana Telephone & Telegraph’s (GTT) inefficient and sometimes excessively frustrating DSL service, and ask that urgent action be taken in relation to it. It is known that at different times of the day and night, households and businesses experience an inability to access GTT’s DSL broadband service which is paid for by their customers. It is also interesting to note that there is no reimbursement offered by GTT for the loss of hours of use when these interruptions occur. It is to be noted that the frequency of such occurrences has significantly increased over the recent past, forcing customers to resort to additional charges to stay in active communication by paying for the 4G services offered by GTT.
This begs the question asked by members of the public seeking representation on this matter, whether GTT is forcing customers to pay double? During the break in the January 5, 2016, sitting of Parliament, I informally spoke to Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes about the matter, and she promised to engage GTT. It is clear nothing has changed since then. The PUC must act to protect the consumers and ensure that this provider fulfils its contractual obligations.
Bishop Juan Edghill -PPP/C MP
Sectoral Spokesperson on Infrastructure

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch