I see a misuse of conscience in the AFC

Dear Editor,

I find it very disheartening that Mr Khemraj Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance for Change, who has condemned the third term for Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo sees it fit to justify a third term for himself. This must be a non-issue for the AFC.I was part of the National Executive Committee from the year 2006 to 2011 when the AFC Constitution had the rotation principle for the leadership. However that was amended, paving the way for other leaders to contest for the leadership, making the AFC more democratic. The current AFC Constitution provides for anyone to contest the leadership once they are financial members for one year, but nothing is stated about third terms which is understood to mean that two terms are allowed.Mr Ramjattan refused to do the honourable thing by not running for a third term. I find that to be very unprincipled, because in the past before the constitution was amended from the rotation principle, it provided for two terms.

Now I see a misuse of conscience. At our national conference, therefore, Region 5 delegates will not support Mr Ramjattan for any third term.This very leader always stated that what makes the AFC different is that we don’t have a ‘crab in the barrel’ mentality, but now we see a third term will only bring disunity and confusion to the AFC, because anyone elected for a third term is in danger of becoming a dictator.

Pradeep Bachan

Region 5