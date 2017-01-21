Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

I see a misuse of conscience in the AFC

Jan 21, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I find it very disheartening that Mr Khemraj Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance for Change, who has condemned the third term for Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo sees it fit to justify a third term for himself. This must be a non-issue for the AFC.I was part of the National Executive Committee from the year 2006 to 2011 when the AFC Constitution had the rotation principle for the leadership. However that was amended, paving the way for other leaders to contest for the leadership, making the AFC more democratic. The current AFC Constitution provides for anyone to contest the leadership once they are financial members for one year, but nothing is stated about third terms which is understood to mean that two terms are allowed.Mr Ramjattan refused to do the honourable thing by not running for a third term. I find that to be very unprincipled, because in the past before the constitution was amended from the rotation principle, it provided for two terms.
Now I see a misuse of conscience. At our national conference, therefore, Region 5 delegates will not support Mr Ramjattan for any third term.This very leader always stated that what makes the AFC different is that we don’t have a ‘crab in the barrel’ mentality, but now we see a third term will only bring disunity and confusion to the AFC, because anyone elected for a third term is in danger of becoming a dictator.
Pradeep Bachan
Region 5

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch