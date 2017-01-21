GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for the today and tomorrow at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Homestretch Avenue.
The Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge will comprise the following events:
The categories to be contested includes
Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls
·Senior Doubles Open
·Junior Doubles Open
Pre Cadet Doubles Open
· Mixed Doubles
· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open
· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open
· Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open
The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the next round through the finals to determine the winner.
Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.
Jan 21, 2017BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Cricket Association has promised that the historic Kensington Oval will be in tip-top shape for the hosting of the matches in the upcoming West Indies...
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Let’s start with Donald Ramotar. In an interview with this newspaper he lambasts the President of Guyana for not confronting... more
Things are getting tight in the economy. Prices are increasing. Part of that increase is seasonal, but the major part... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more