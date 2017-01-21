Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

Jan 21, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Table Tennis Association will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for the today and tomorrow at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Homestretch Avenue.
The Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge will comprise the following events:
The categories to be contested includes
Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls
·Senior Doubles Open
·Junior Doubles Open
Pre Cadet Doubles Open
· Mixed Doubles
· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open
· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open
· Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open
The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the next round through the finals to determine the winner.
Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Historic Oval ready to host premier regional one-day tournament

Jan 21, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Cricket Association has promised that the historic Kensington Oval will be in tip-top shape for the hosting of the matches in the upcoming West Indies...
Read More
Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych demolition

Vintage Federer makes statement with Berdych...

Jan 21, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

Jan 21, 2017

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow at MSC Lounge

LABA AGM and Biennial Elections set for tomorrow...

Jan 21, 2017

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19 selection

EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19...

Jan 21, 2017

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table...

Jan 21, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg to disagree

Letter to the Sports Editor…Many of us beg...

Jan 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch