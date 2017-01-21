GTTA Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge on this weekend

The Guyana Table Tennis Association will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for the today and tomorrow at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Homestretch Avenue.

The Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge will comprise the following events:

The categories to be contested includes

Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls

·Senior Doubles Open

·Junior Doubles Open

Pre Cadet Doubles Open

· Mixed Doubles

· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open

· Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open

The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the next round through the finals to determine the winner.

Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.