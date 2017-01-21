Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

GSCL Inc Republic Cup to commence on February 3

Jan 21, 2017 Sports

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on February 3 at several venues in Georgetown.
The tournament will be played in the Open and Masters’ (Over 40) categories with an entrance fee of $50,000 in each division. The winning teams will take home a trophy and $250,000 and the runners up a trophy and $50,000.
There will also be prizes for the man-of-the-match in the finals as well as the MVPS. The Open category will be played with the supreme balls and only round handed bowling will be allowed while the Masters’ segment will be played with the white ball and both round hand and wrist bowling will be accepted.
Each team will be required to submit a list of 15 players at the time of registration, while passports will be used to verify their age of players competing in the Masters category.
Everest CC, Eve Leary, DCC, GNIC and GCC are the venues indentified for the preliminary games which will continue on February 4, while the finals will be contested on February 5 at the Everest CC.
The launching and draw will be held on January 30 at GNIC SC at 17:00hrs. Teams can contact Russell Jadbeer on 225 4802 or Samuel Kingston on 619 5103 or 692 8815 for information on registration.

