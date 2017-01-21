Gov’t to meet with potential investors about ailing GuySuCo

– GAWU awaiting additional info from Harmon

The Government of Guyana is now preparing to meet foreign companies for possible investments in the ailing Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

This revelation comes days after the Natural Resources Minister declared that the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Guyana Government and a Trinidadian firm was nothing but a means to conduct a feasibility study – and not an undercover deal to “sign away assets”.

Two Indian companies: one an alloy steel casting manufacturer for sugar factories and the other specialised in sugar production.

According to media reports, the Government on Thursday said that it is growing impatient as it awaits proposals from the opposition and the two sugar worker unions on how to revive the industry.

Government had met with National Stakeholders over the future of the industry last year where documents containing the administration’s plans were shared with the Opposition, and respective Trade Unions that represent Sugar workers. They were to return on another date to continue the consultations.

When contacted yesterday, a spokesperson from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) said that at the meeting, Government committed to supply all documentation and other relevant information that may be requested by the Unions and the opposition.

“Such requests we were informed should be addressed to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. To that end, the GAWU, through letters dated January 4, 12 and 16, 2017, wrote to the Minister requesting 31 items, which included reports and certain information to aid in our urgent analyses, and thus allowing us to arrive at positions for presentation to the Government at the next meeting. To date, no information has been received.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Government, said that “it is important that the process of consultations be condensed, particularly since there are significant financial, economic and social implications attached to an extended delayed process for consultations”.

“The cash strapped entity has for a number of years been requiring bailouts from the state’s coffers and Government, since taking office in May 2015, has been looking to attract not only new markets, but possible investments,” government said.

“It is evident, in view of the amount of its financial commitments, unless a decision is made on the future of GuySuCo, the cash strapped corporation will only continue to be a liability to the Government.”

In a statement, government said Srinath Ispat Limited, a firm based in Indian with extensive knowledge of the sugar industry, would be in Guyana from Monday, January 23, 2017 to hold talks with the Guyana Government on possible investments in GuySuCo.

The administration said the delegation, which will be led by President of Integrated Casetech Consultants PV T. LTD, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal and Managing Director of Sunrise Holdings, Tony Joseph, will visit major sugar estates, prior to having meetings with the Government.