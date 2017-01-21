Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EU Ambassador to Guyana says the death penalty is wrong

Jan 21, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I refer to the letter of Mr Anthony Pantlitz (Letters to the Editor, 19 January 2017) who claims that “donor governments say there will be no capital punishment or you will lose your aid”. I can only assume that he includes the European Union among the “donor governments” he mentions, given that the EU is the leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in Guyana and throughout the world.
I can assure Mr Pantlitz that there is not a scintilla of truth in his implication that aid is tied to Guyana doing what the European Union demands, whether on abolition of the death penalty or any other policy issue (thinking this through logically, if this were the case then the EU would not continue to be the biggest aid donor to Guyana given that Guyana has still not abolished the death penalty!). The assistance we have provided to Guyana and other countries has always been in a spirit of partnership and solidarity and good will. The European Union has been a true and constant friend of Guyana for many decades and will continue to be far into the future.
However, the European Union has the right – indeed the obligation – to speak up on human rights issues wherever necessary. We encourage the remaining countries in the world which continue the outdated and inhumane practice of killing their own citizens to abolish the death penalty. As well as being inhumane it is also unnecessary. No compelling evidence exists to show that the death penalty serves as a deterrent to crime. Experience in Europe and other parts of the world has taught us that the death penalty does not prevent violent crime, nor does it bring justice to the victims of such crimes. Imposition of the death penalty contravenes the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment. Any miscarriage of justice – which is inevitable in any legal system – could lead to innocent persons being killed and is irreversible.
Jernej Videtiè
Ambassador of the European Union

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch