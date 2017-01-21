EU Ambassador to Guyana says the death penalty is wrong

Dear Editor,

I refer to the letter of Mr Anthony Pantlitz (Letters to the Editor, 19 January 2017) who claims that “donor governments say there will be no capital punishment or you will lose your aid”. I can only assume that he includes the European Union among the “donor governments” he mentions, given that the EU is the leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in Guyana and throughout the world.

I can assure Mr Pantlitz that there is not a scintilla of truth in his implication that aid is tied to Guyana doing what the European Union demands, whether on abolition of the death penalty or any other policy issue (thinking this through logically, if this were the case then the EU would not continue to be the biggest aid donor to Guyana given that Guyana has still not abolished the death penalty!). The assistance we have provided to Guyana and other countries has always been in a spirit of partnership and solidarity and good will. The European Union has been a true and constant friend of Guyana for many decades and will continue to be far into the future.

However, the European Union has the right – indeed the obligation – to speak up on human rights issues wherever necessary. We encourage the remaining countries in the world which continue the outdated and inhumane practice of killing their own citizens to abolish the death penalty. As well as being inhumane it is also unnecessary. No compelling evidence exists to show that the death penalty serves as a deterrent to crime. Experience in Europe and other parts of the world has taught us that the death penalty does not prevent violent crime, nor does it bring justice to the victims of such crimes. Imposition of the death penalty contravenes the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment. Any miscarriage of justice – which is inevitable in any legal system – could lead to innocent persons being killed and is irreversible.

Jernej Videtiè

Ambassador of the European Union