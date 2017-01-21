Estranged lover disguises as female, douses woman with acid

Months after ending an abusive relationship, a 26-year-old woman is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after being doused with a corrosive substance on Thursday evening.

Shondel Williamson of New Street, New Amsterdam, a mother of two boys – aged six and three – is said to be in a stable but critical condition.

According to police officials, the woman suffered first degree burns to her face, hands and abdomen. She is also unable to open her left eye, and it is unclear if the eye was damaged.

A close relative told Kaieteur News that at around 8pm on Thursday, the woman was returning home and noticed a man clad in women’s clothing coming towards her direction.

As he approached, she recognised the person as her abusive ‘child father’, 34-year-old Alfred DeYounge called “Not ah Bai”.

The relative related that the man carried a white bowl with a liquid substance which he threw on the victim and quickly made his escape in an awaiting car.

Sources relayed that the woman told her relatives that her child father was speaking to her via telephone a few minutes before the incident occurred, during which time he requested to speak to his children.

The woman was, however, under the impression that the man was at his home in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and not in Berbice.

She was immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was given a bath before she was treated for the burns.

The relative recounted in tears that the woman broke off their 8-year on-and-off relationship just two months ago after becoming fearful for her life due her reputed husband’s frequent abuse.

“The relationship they shared was violent and on many occasions she reported it to the station and sometimes she didn’t. Why she finally decided to call it quits is because he choked her until she froth from the mouth and she blacked out. And he did this in front of the kids. Like he didn’t care what happened. And she said ‘enough is enough’”.

Kaieteur News was told that the man had threatened the mother of two countless times but no action was taken.

“He told her nuff time that if I can’t have you, no other man can. And now he do it so no other man ain’t gonna want she. She was scared. Always living scared cause she didn’t know if he was gonna kill her or what.”

The relative said that “Shondel life change forever. She will never be the same again. All we saying is why he didn’t leave her alone and just go tek another lady. Why he had to do her this. He didn’t even think about the kids and how this will affect them.”

Police are currently hunting for the suspect who has since been on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.