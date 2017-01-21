EBC congratulates Paul on West Indies U19 selection

Latest update January 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Essequibo Cricket Board has congratulated all-rounder Keemo Paul on his selection to the West Indies U19 team for the upcoming Regional Super 50 tournament set to start next week in Barbados and Antigua.
The U19 team participation in the tournament will be part of their preparation for the defence of their World Cup title next year in New Zealand. And while Paul will be ineligible for the World Cup, he has been included to add strength to the team.
“Paul continues to show vast improvement and is already a role model for the youths. He has the ability to play the game at the highest level and we would like to wish him well in the competition,” a release from the board stated.
The West Indies U19 will play in Zone A slated for Antigua along side Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes and English County side Kent Spitfires.
Meanwhile, females players interested in attending trial matches in order to gain selection on the county’s team for the Guyana Cricket Board tournament can contact Atto Christiani on 601-8148.
