Earnest plea to repair this road in Chateau Margot

Dear Editor,
The main throughway leading into the small hamlet of Chateau Margot on the East Coast of Demerara is in a deplorable state. This main road from the East Coast highway is daily becoming an impassable one. When it rains, we have ditches almost as deep as one foot wide at several points along this only entrance road to the hamlet of Chateau Margot. Of utmost concern is the canal that straddles its eastern side. Because it was again dug deeper recently and the earth sold, the road name Chimney Road could be renamed “canal road.” This is because the canal is almost about to swallow it, as it is slowly and inexorably moving into the canal.
It seems that the powers that be at the Regional Democratic Council whose office is at Triumph village and the N.D.C office which is at Better Hope East Coast Demerara are turning their heads the other way while blocking their ears. They are pretending that they do not hear or see that Chateau Margot road with its large pot holes and broken back is inexorably moving into the deep canal. Please, could the powers that be attend to this serious matter urgently!
Rooplall Dudhnath

