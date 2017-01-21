Carlee plan to mash up before Mash Day

There is an old saying: When bull going to slaughter house he don’t care wheh he mess. Dem boys seeing de same thing. There is an old bull in de courts who more vex, and simply because he ain’t get an extension. He telling people he sorry Jagdeo is not de president, because he woulda get five more years at de top.

All de time he was there he was hoping that he would remain just like how Jagdeo decide that he had a right to remain as president. When he agree that no president must serve more than two terms, de next day he was sorry. He try all sort of things.

Then he go to court to challenge de constitution. Changlee was going to slaughter house and he didn’t care, suh he hand down a ruling that open de door fuh Jagdeo. Carlee wait till he meet de slaughter house door to do de same thing. He scrap de race-baiting charge against Jagdeo. Then he decide that he gun rule pun de third term without even hearing one argument.

But that don’t mean that de new kids on de block ain’t from de same school. One of dem been in de boss man office and when de conversation switch to corruption, Basil de Willie tell de boss man that he learn people must never say no. De message dem boys get is that if a man go to him wid a big envelope and a favour he wouldn’t say no to de envelope. Poor Soulja Bai don’t know these things.

Is de same Basil de Willie now got to face Carlee. Dem boys waiting to see de outcome. De showdown set fuh Mash Day when Carlee got to lef de chair. De Chronicle write something that mek Carlee get vex. He tell dem judge that de Chronicle wouldn’t determine when he got to lef.

Things meet de stage wheh de government got to carry every decision to de Caribbean Court of Justice. Jagdeo sorry bout that too. If was like long time Carlee would have had de final decision. He would bring back Jagdeo and get he extension. Then he woulda sing, Guyana nice.

Talk half and think how one angry man can mash up everything because he got to go on Mash Day.