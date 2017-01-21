Air Services investing US$10M in MARDS airstrip, facilities

– expands aerial spraying services at Mahaica, Abary

A lease agreement was yesterday signed by representatives of the Mahaica Abary

Rice Development Services (MARDS) and Air Services Limited.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the agreement follows an investment by ASL to rehabilitate an existing airstrip at Burma, Mahaicony as part of a US$10M investment.

The project includes the upgrade to the deteriorated 20 x 1800 square feet airstrip to a 40 x 2500 square feet asphalted one.

“The airstrip will also boast a state-of-the-art hanger which can accommodate up to three planes at one time and an administrative office which will be used to provide aerial application services to farmers in Region Five and Six.”

General Manager of MARDS, Ronald Persaud, underscoring the importance of agriculture, stated that the agreement comes in wake of representation made by farmers for the establishment of such a service.

“After consultation with Air Services, the rehabilitation of the existing airstrip would be a viable investment,” Persaud said.

Signing the lease agreement on behalf of MARDS was Persaud while Mazahar Ally, Managing Director of ASL, and Phillip Jaiserrisingh, his consultant, was also there.

Also present at the signing were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, George Jervis; Chairperson of the Board of Directors of MARDS, Allison Bourne, and Account Manager, Air Services Ltd, Rajaindra Singh.