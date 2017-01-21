$1.5M robbery of businesswoman…Two detained, car impounded as probe continues

Not satisfied with the quality of surveillance footage needed to identify the perpetrators who shot a taxi driver and robbed a businesswoman of $1.5M on Thursday at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, the cops were led in another direction which resulted in the arrest of two men.

A blue Toyota AT 212, matching the description of the one used in the robbery outside of Jialing Motors was also impounded and is being processed.

Divisional Commander, Clifton Hicken said that on Thursday afternoon, in Albouystown, a male in a blue Toyota AT 212 was detained while another individual was apprehended later in the day.

Hicken said that the men are not being considered suspects as yet, but are being questioned by investigators.

According to the Commander, ranks did not get the type of footage they wanted to aid in the investigation but they were able to get adequate information which later resulted in the apprehension of the two men and impounding of a car.

Bandits on Thursday, around noon, snatched a bag containing $1.5M, a loaded firearm and three smartphones from 41-year-old Elda Belle outside Jialing Motors.

Taxi driver, Richard Bellamy, who was transporting the woman, was shot in the left leg.

According to information, Belle, a businesswoman in the mining sector, along with her regular taxi driver, Bellamy, left her Queenstown home sometime around 10: 00hrs to collect a cheque from a mining company at another location in the city.

In an interview, the woman related that upon leaving there, she and her driver proceeded to Republic Bank on Water Street to cash the cheque. The woman said that she spent some time in the bank and when her business there was completed she proceeded to Jialing Motors.

According to Belle, as soon as she exited the taxi, someone whispered something to her from behind but it was not clear what the person had said. When she turned to enquire, she was looking into the barrel of a gun. It is believed that the taxi driver upon seeing this attempted to come to the aid of the woman and was shot in the leg.

Kaieteur News was informed that one bandit carried out the robbery while a blue Toyota AT 212 car, with what turned out to be fake number plates, HB 5918, was parked close by with an accomplice.

Investigations are ongoing.