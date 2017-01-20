Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Norton’s comments during ‘delinking’ process not worrying – Govt.

Jan 20, 2017

Government is not too worried that former Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, may be ‘mouthing’ off too much about his stay there and his recent “shifting” to another ministry.

Social Cohesion Minister George Norton

Yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, who hosted the post-Cabinet press briefing, dismissed Norton’s statements as just being someone who loves his profession.
Norton, who was implicated in the drug bond scandal last year, was earlier this month moved to the Ministry of Social Cohesion, a post that President David Granger said that he had experience in. However, Norton came across as not too happy with his Cabinet colleagues, during interviews with two news outlets.
He denied he was to be blamed for a decision to rent a Sussex Street, Albouystown, property for use as a drug bond. The company, linked to prominent city businessman, Larry Singh, was reportedly paid an advance of $25M with a promised monthly rent of $12.5M.
Norton, who has been with public health system for over 25 years, was named Health Minister under the Coalition Government after they came to power in May 2015.
Yesterday, Trotman was confident that it is only a matter of time before Norton settles and get down to his work.
“I think it is natural for the Minister of Social Cohesion to want to comment on matters pertaining to health. It is who he is, he is a doctor, he has been in the sector all of his working life and so what may appear to be expressions, as we believe, will eventually give way and will settle down,” Trotman said.
Trotman noted that it is not ‘unnatural’ for a person to have sentimental attachments to a familiar place or thing. He considers this to be the early stages of Minister Norton’s ‘delinking’ process.

