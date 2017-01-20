Kanden takes over from Bacchus as Albion CC president

Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Lloyd Kanden edged Imtiaz Bacchus to be elected President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket
Club, when the entity held its Annual General Meeting last Tuesday at the Albion Community Centre’s Main Hall.
Kanden, a Pastor by profession, is no stranger to the position as he had served for fourteen consecutive years from 2002 to 2015. In 2016, Kanden opted not to seek re-election and was replaced by Baccus who had also served for a number of years as his Vice President.
Bacchus, a former Senior Factory Laboratory Technician at Guysuco Albion Estate and Grievance Officer attached to NAACIE was elected unopposed as Vice President replacing Romeo Singh while School Teacher Mathews Hardyal, replaced the experienced Vemen Walter as the Club’s Secretary.
Walter, a former Berbice and Guyana Under-15 Manager and current Human Resources Manager of Guysuco’s Albion Estate, did not seek re-election as Secretary but was elected as the Club’s new Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, taking over from Josiah Dhanai.
Singh is the Club’s new Treasurer replacing David Latchaya while Former West Indies opening batsman Sewnarine Chattergoon, Totaram Harricharran and Pooran Mangal will serve as Committee Members.
The new Executive will be meeting shortly to name the Club Captains, Vice Captains and Managers of the respective teams, together with the Sub-Committees for the 2017.
Jan 20, 2017Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
I always wonder if society would ever allow for a person other than a trained lawyer to enter a courtroom and argue... more
A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more