Kanden takes over from Bacchus as Albion CC president

Lloyd Kanden edged Imtiaz Bacchus to be elected President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket

Club, when the entity held its Annual General Meeting last Tuesday at the Albion Community Centre’s Main Hall.

Kanden, a Pastor by profession, is no stranger to the position as he had served for fourteen consecutive years from 2002 to 2015. In 2016, Kanden opted not to seek re-election and was replaced by Baccus who had also served for a number of years as his Vice President.

Bacchus, a former Senior Factory Laboratory Technician at Guysuco Albion Estate and Grievance Officer attached to NAACIE was elected unopposed as Vice President replacing Romeo Singh while School Teacher Mathews Hardyal, replaced the experienced Vemen Walter as the Club’s Secretary.

Walter, a former Berbice and Guyana Under-15 Manager and current Human Resources Manager of Guysuco’s Albion Estate, did not seek re-election as Secretary but was elected as the Club’s new Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, taking over from Josiah Dhanai.

Singh is the Club’s new Treasurer replacing David Latchaya while Former West Indies opening batsman Sewnarine Chattergoon, Totaram Harricharran and Pooran Mangal will serve as Committee Members.

The new Executive will be meeting shortly to name the Club Captains, Vice Captains and Managers of the respective teams, together with the Sub-Committees for the 2017.