Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

Jan 20, 2017 Sports 0

In one of the most keenly contested finals of recent times GT of Georgetown emerged

The victorious GT side with Georgetown Dominoes Association President Faye Joseph (left) and Organiser Mark Wiltshire (right).

champions after chalking 76 games to win the Mark Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes competition which concluded on Wednesday night at Faye Joseph residence Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
GT were never allowed to settle down with Spartans and Beacon following closely, but when the final sitting concluded, they prevailed by one game to take the first prize of $175,000 and trophy. Spartans finished on 75 games While Beacon placed third on 70.
Steve Hick who was named the MVP made the maximum 18 games for the winners while David Hunte supported with 16. Navin Singh scored 17 and Steve Barker 14 for Spartans while Dereck Seymour and Lloyd Rollins made 16 apiece for Beacon who drew the bye to the final.
Spartans marked 74 games to win the semi final encounter ahead of GT which managed 73 and All Seasons on 62. Leroy Edwards made 16 and Navin Singh 15 for Spartans while GT were led by Hunte and Delroy Williams with 15 and 14 games respectively. Amanda Singh got 12 for All Seasons.
Spartans collected a trophy and $75,000 while Beacon took home a trophy and $35,000. The competition was sponsored by Faye Joseph, Big Boss Trucking Service, Estwick North, Emily Dodson, Strikers Sports Bar, Spartans Dominoes Club and Lloyd Rollins.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch