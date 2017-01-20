GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

In one of the most keenly contested finals of recent times GT of Georgetown emerged

champions after chalking 76 games to win the Mark Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes competition which concluded on Wednesday night at Faye Joseph residence Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.

GT were never allowed to settle down with Spartans and Beacon following closely, but when the final sitting concluded, they prevailed by one game to take the first prize of $175,000 and trophy. Spartans finished on 75 games While Beacon placed third on 70.

Steve Hick who was named the MVP made the maximum 18 games for the winners while David Hunte supported with 16. Navin Singh scored 17 and Steve Barker 14 for Spartans while Dereck Seymour and Lloyd Rollins made 16 apiece for Beacon who drew the bye to the final.

Spartans marked 74 games to win the semi final encounter ahead of GT which managed 73 and All Seasons on 62. Leroy Edwards made 16 and Navin Singh 15 for Spartans while GT were led by Hunte and Delroy Williams with 15 and 14 games respectively. Amanda Singh got 12 for All Seasons.

Spartans collected a trophy and $75,000 while Beacon took home a trophy and $35,000. The competition was sponsored by Faye Joseph, Big Boss Trucking Service, Estwick North, Emily Dodson, Strikers Sports Bar, Spartans Dominoes Club and Lloyd Rollins.