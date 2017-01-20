GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

By Rawle Welch
Beverage giants Banks DIH through its popular GT Beer brand gave approval to a sponsorship request made by Organisers of the 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition, during a simple ceremony

GT Beer Brand Manager Geoff Clement (2nd right) hands over the sponsorship cheque to Petra Oprganisation official Mark Alleyne in the presence of Banks DIH officials Troy Peters (left) and Mortimer Stewart (right) and Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca (centre) yesterday.

that was conducted yesterday in the Company’s Boardroom, at Thirst Park.
Among those present at the occasion were GT Beer Brand Manager Geoff Clement, Communications Manager Troy Peters, Petra Organisation officials Troy Mendonca and Mark Alleyne and Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart.
The sponsorship means that GT Beer will be the official drink of the competition and football fans are being urged to support the brand, but drink responsibly. Mendonca speaking at the ceremony expressed gratitude on behalf of Petra Organisation for the consideration and subsequent support of Banks DIH, before acknowledging the long relationship that exists between the two entities.
He added that the Company’s presence in the competition is a good signal for the sport and hoped that the strong friendship between them continues to grow way into the future. He closed by thanking the Management and Staff of Banks DIH for its support of the Limacol Football Tournament.
Meanwhile, Peters in his remarks also echoed the sentiments expressed by Mendonca in relation to the strong friendship that exists between the two entities, adding that the Company’s support for football is well documented and unrivalled.
He informed that they’ve supported the sport throughout the length and breadth of this country and their presence in the tournament is just another example of the Company’s strong commitment towards the development of sport.
He said the Company was heartened by the fact that a lot of players will benefit from the staging of the competition, while various communities will also profit. Peters added that they were looking forward to sixteen days of exciting action and wished the Organisers and teams the best of luck.
Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each. The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.
The competition kicks off next Monday with a double header at the GFC ground. Below are the dates, fixtures and venues for the round robin phase of the competition.
1/23/2017        Round 1 Day 1                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Police vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs         Riddim Squad vs Camptown
1/26/2017        Round 1 Day 2                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Western Tigers vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs         Santos             vs Anns Grove
1/27/2017        Round 1 Day 3                                  Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs         Uitivulgt vs Eagles United
20:30 hrs         Pouderoyen vs Den Amstel
1/28/2017        Round 1 Day 4                                  Mackenzie Sports Club
18:30 hrs         Milerock vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs         Winners Connection vs Grove Hi Tec
1/30/2017        Round 2 Day 1                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Winners Connection vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs         Police vs Camptown
2/1/2017          Round 2 Day 2                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Milerock  vs Grove Hi Tec
20:30 hrs         Western Tigers vs Eagles United
2/5/2017          Round 2 Day 3                                  Victoria Ground
18:30 hrs         Riddim Squad  vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs         Pouderoyen vs Anns Grove
2/6/2017          Round 2 Day 4                                  Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs         Uitivulgt vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs         Santos             vs Den Amstel
2/8/2017          Round 3 Day 1                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Grove Hi Tec vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs         Western Tigers vs Uitivulgt
2/10/2017        Round 3 Day 2                                  Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs         Camptown vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs         Police vs Riddim Squad
2/11/2017        Round 3 Day 3                                  Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs         Den Amstel vs Ann’s Grove
20:30 hrs         Santos             vs Pouderoyen
2/12/2017        Round 3 Day 4                                  Mackenzie Sports Club
18:30 hrs         Eagles United             vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs         Milerock vs Winners Connection

