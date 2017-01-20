GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
By Rawle Welch
Beverage giants Banks DIH through its popular GT Beer brand gave approval to a sponsorship request made by Organisers of the 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition, during a simple ceremony
that was conducted yesterday in the Company’s Boardroom, at Thirst Park.
Among those present at the occasion were GT Beer Brand Manager Geoff Clement, Communications Manager Troy Peters, Petra Organisation officials Troy Mendonca and Mark Alleyne and Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart.
The sponsorship means that GT Beer will be the official drink of the competition and football fans are being urged to support the brand, but drink responsibly. Mendonca speaking at the ceremony expressed gratitude on behalf of Petra Organisation for the consideration and subsequent support of Banks DIH, before acknowledging the long relationship that exists between the two entities.
He added that the Company’s presence in the competition is a good signal for the sport and hoped that the strong friendship between them continues to grow way into the future. He closed by thanking the Management and Staff of Banks DIH for its support of the Limacol Football Tournament.
Meanwhile, Peters in his remarks also echoed the sentiments expressed by Mendonca in relation to the strong friendship that exists between the two entities, adding that the Company’s support for football is well documented and unrivalled.
He informed that they’ve supported the sport throughout the length and breadth of this country and their presence in the tournament is just another example of the Company’s strong commitment towards the development of sport.
He said the Company was heartened by the fact that a lot of players will benefit from the staging of the competition, while various communities will also profit. Peters added that they were looking forward to sixteen days of exciting action and wished the Organisers and teams the best of luck.
Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each. The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.
The competition kicks off next Monday with a double header at the GFC ground. Below are the dates, fixtures and venues for the round robin phase of the competition.
1/23/2017 Round 1 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Police vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs Riddim Squad vs Camptown
1/26/2017 Round 1 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Western Tigers vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs Santos vs Anns Grove
1/27/2017 Round 1 Day 3 Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs Uitivulgt vs Eagles United
20:30 hrs Pouderoyen vs Den Amstel
1/28/2017 Round 1 Day 4 Mackenzie Sports Club
18:30 hrs Milerock vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs Winners Connection vs Grove Hi Tec
1/30/2017 Round 2 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Winners Connection vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs Police vs Camptown
2/1/2017 Round 2 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Milerock vs Grove Hi Tec
20:30 hrs Western Tigers vs Eagles United
2/5/2017 Round 2 Day 3 Victoria Ground
18:30 hrs Riddim Squad vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs Pouderoyen vs Anns Grove
2/6/2017 Round 2 Day 4 Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs Uitivulgt vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs Santos vs Den Amstel
2/8/2017 Round 3 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Grove Hi Tec vs Northern Rangers
20:30 hrs Western Tigers vs Uitivulgt
2/10/2017 Round 3 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club
18:30 hrs Camptown vs Mahaica Determinators
20:30 hrs Police vs Riddim Squad
2/11/2017 Round 3 Day 3 Leonora Stadium
18:30 hrs Den Amstel vs Ann’s Grove
20:30 hrs Santos vs Pouderoyen
2/12/2017 Round 3 Day 4 Mackenzie Sports Club
18:30 hrs Eagles United vs New Amsterdam
20:30 hrs Milerock vs Winners Connection
Jan 20, 2017Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
I always wonder if society would ever allow for a person other than a trained lawyer to enter a courtroom and argue... more
A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more