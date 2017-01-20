Everything safe, crime going down

Since year before de last, ever since de government change de police begin to talk how crime going down. People always seh that is only a fool gun show off. People does only sit down and wait fuh see who gun jump up, then people gun burst ee bubble.

Every month de police talk about how crime on de decline, suh de bandits decide to show dem that it ain’t so. Imagine a gunman go outside a motorbike store to rob a lady. The lady barely put she foot outside she taxi and de bandit strike. He grab over a million.

He didn’t even concern that dey had security guard at de place. De guard run inside when he see de move. He seh he didn’t have a gun and when he see gun he nearly wee wee he skin.

Dem boys expect that Jagdeo gun rush to call another press conference and tell people that crime was never so bad. When he was de president he Ministers use to frighten to sleep in dem own house because of de gunmen, but he still gun seh now that he never see so much crime as today.

People robbing dem own family and mekking de police believe is strangers. Husband killing wife and Jagdeo insist that is de government causing dem ting.

Poor Soulja Bai, he can’t seh nutten because Rum Jattan ain’t saying nutten bout he crime plan. In fact, dem boys want to know if he running outta ideas.

De message is that people shouldn’t talk about crime going down.

Talk half and listen fuh somebody saying again how everything safe.