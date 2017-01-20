Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drug convict Barry Dataram gets 3 more years…for illegal ammo

Jan 20, 2017 News 0

– wife freed of charge

Having been found guilty of possession of illegal ammunition resulted in an additional three years being added to the sentence of drug convict, Barry Dataram, yesterday, when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Dataram was also fined $60,000.

Three more years in jail: Barry Dataram while Anjanie Boodnarine was freed of the illegal ammunition charge

Dataram’s reputed wife, 21-year-old Anjanie Boodnarine of 79 Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, was freed of the charge.
Dataram’s sentence yesterday will run concurrently with his 60-month sentence for possession of narcotics.
The couple was charged earlier this year for having 180 rounds of .223 ammunition in their possession on April 16, at Lot 661 Fourth Avenue, Block ‘X’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara, when they were not holders of firearm licences.
They had both pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them on the last occasion. Yesterday Dataram’s lawyer Glenn Hanoman asked Magistrate Judy Latchman to re-read the charge, to which Dataram then pleaded guilty.
Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford then announced that the Prosecution was withdrawing the charge against Anjanie Boodnarine.
In September last year, Dataram, of 13 Vriesland, West Bank Demerara, was found guilty, jailed and fined for trafficking cocaine. He had in his possession 129.23kg of cocaine on April 26, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.
On the day in question, ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) swooped down on the aforementioned Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence and conducted a search in the presence of the defendants. During the search they unearthed the illicit drug stuffed in frozen fish, while the remainder was found to be bricks of coke.
In October, Dataram and his reputed wife were charged with attempting to defeat the administration of justice; forging Republic of Guyana Passport and departing Guyana without presenting themselves to immigration officers. They both were nabbed in Suriname by law enforcement in that country.
Investigation was launched and it was discovered that there were no records of Dataram and Boodnarine leaving Guyana at the Passport Office.
Dataram forged the passports by inserting a photograph of himself on the bio-data page with the name David Persaud; while Boodnarine is alleged to have forged the passport by inserting a photograph of herself on the bio-data page with the name Anjanie Persaud.
Investigation later revealed that both passports were stolen during a robbery.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch