Drug convict Barry Dataram gets 3 more years…for illegal ammo

– wife freed of charge

Having been found guilty of possession of illegal ammunition resulted in an additional three years being added to the sentence of drug convict, Barry Dataram, yesterday, when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Dataram was also fined $60,000.

Dataram’s reputed wife, 21-year-old Anjanie Boodnarine of 79 Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, was freed of the charge.

Dataram’s sentence yesterday will run concurrently with his 60-month sentence for possession of narcotics.

The couple was charged earlier this year for having 180 rounds of .223 ammunition in their possession on April 16, at Lot 661 Fourth Avenue, Block ‘X’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara, when they were not holders of firearm licences.

They had both pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them on the last occasion. Yesterday Dataram’s lawyer Glenn Hanoman asked Magistrate Judy Latchman to re-read the charge, to which Dataram then pleaded guilty.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford then announced that the Prosecution was withdrawing the charge against Anjanie Boodnarine.

In September last year, Dataram, of 13 Vriesland, West Bank Demerara, was found guilty, jailed and fined for trafficking cocaine. He had in his possession 129.23kg of cocaine on April 26, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.

On the day in question, ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) swooped down on the aforementioned Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence and conducted a search in the presence of the defendants. During the search they unearthed the illicit drug stuffed in frozen fish, while the remainder was found to be bricks of coke.

In October, Dataram and his reputed wife were charged with attempting to defeat the administration of justice; forging Republic of Guyana Passport and departing Guyana without presenting themselves to immigration officers. They both were nabbed in Suriname by law enforcement in that country.

Investigation was launched and it was discovered that there were no records of Dataram and Boodnarine leaving Guyana at the Passport Office.

Dataram forged the passports by inserting a photograph of himself on the bio-data page with the name David Persaud; while Boodnarine is alleged to have forged the passport by inserting a photograph of herself on the bio-data page with the name Anjanie Persaud.

Investigation later revealed that both passports were stolen during a robbery.