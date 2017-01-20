Darters get going tonight at MSC

Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Following a year that was described as one with constant activities, the Guyana Darts Association is bent on continuing in the same vein and will resume its monthly action with a tournament today, at the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC).
According to a release from the Association, the tournament is open to all interested darters and registration commences at 18:30 hrs. Among the players expected to participate are former Trinidad & Tobago national player Vivikanand “Rabbit “Dyal.
The games to be played are “Luck of the draw”, Mens and Ladies Singles and monetary prizes will be up for grabs.
