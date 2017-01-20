Code of Conduct still a work in progress – Trotman

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman confirmed yesterday that work regarding the Code

of Conduct is still ongoing. He noted that the draft Bill was brought before Cabinet on Monday where it was considered. In this regard, he disclosed that it will be incorporated into the Integrity Commission Act.

Trotman also revealed that the decision was taken by Cabinet to have the Bill sent back to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further works to be done.

“But I know that the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, has been working really hard on this and he has been pushing for it to become a reality,” Trotman added.

The draft document speaks to disciplinary actions or terminations for those named in the draft Code.

It also addresses the acceptance of gifts of more than $10,000, conflicts of interest, accountability and even gambling.

The code would be crucial for the David Granger-led administration which campaigned for the May 11, 2015 General Elections, on promises that it will be making sweeping changes to improve the behaviour of public officials.

In the past, there was little or no action against public officials, despite reported evidence. These infringements included discharging a firearm, drunk driving and trading on insider information.

The purpose of the code is to assist Ministers, Members of Parliament and public office holders in the discharge of their obligations to their constituents and the public at large.

It provides guidance on the values – the moral qualities – that should govern the conduct of Ministers and Members of Parliament in discharging their Parliamentary and public duties. It is also meant to reinforce public confidence in the way Ministers and public office holders perform those duties.

It was made clear that public office holders are duty bound by the code in all aspects of their public life. The code, however, does not seek to regulate the conduct of public office holders in their private and personal lives.

According to the draft, “Public office holders have a duty to uphold the law, including the general law against discrimination and sexual harassment, and to act with propriety on all occasions in accordance with the public trust and confidence placed in them. Public office holders have a general duty to act in the interest of the nation as a whole, and owe a special duty of care to their constituents, and citizens.”

The draft code lists the 10 principles of public life – accountability, dignity, diligence, duty, honour, integrity, loyalty, objectivity, responsibility and transparency.

Regarding accountability, the draft code proposes that public office holders are accountable to the public for their decisions and actions, and must submit themselves to scrutiny and criticism.

The officials, it says, must also conduct themselves in a manner that is worthy of the respect of their peers and the public and be effective, efficient, courteous and reliable in the performance of their duties.

With regard to duty, the draft code stated that public officials owe a duty to the country “and must consider themselves servants of the people”.

Of course, the issue of integrity is dealt with. “Public office holders have a duty to declare any private interest relating to the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, and to ensure that their personal decisions and actions are not in conflict with the national interest.

“Public office holders should display allegiance to the state and should show concern for the well-being of the persons that they were elected to represent.”

In the area of responsibility, the draft code states that Ministers collectively have a basic responsibility to make decisions only in the national interest void of any forms of personal gain, or other material benefits for themselves, their family or their friends.

Regarding the actions, the code said that Ministers should be open about all their public decisions and actions and be prepared to provide explanations when so demanded by the public.

When it comes to accepting gifts, it is being proposed that public officials consider declining such gratuities if the acceptance of same could have an effect on their objectivity and lead to complaints of bias or impropriety.