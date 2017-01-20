Charges against Omar Shariff halted pending High Court action

One of the shortest and strangest court proceedings unfolded yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday when Magistrate Fabayo Azore was stopped from reading charges to 43-year-old Omar Shariff, Permanent

Secretary in the Office of the President. The procedure lasted less than five minutes.

Magistrate Azore was asked by one of Shariff’s attorneys for the matter to be stood down pending further advice from the High Court. Both prosecution and defence agreed to have the matter recalled at a later date, regarding an order made by Chief Justice in the High Court.

Shariff who is currently on administrative leave walked out the courtroom yesterday with his wife and attorneys without the charge being read to him by the Magistrate.

Shariff was expected to face the charge of failing to comply with the production order, contrary to section 26 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The charge against him had been recommended by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Shariff was sent on leave back in June 2016, after the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) launched a probe into several bank accounts that carried his name and the names of persons who worked with him.

Shariff, who was a candidate for the People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) at the last national election, remained Permanent Secretary of the Presidential Secretariat even after the new government took office.

SOCU had moved to the High Court in an effort to get him to provide specific information and documents that would have aided their probe.

The investigation was probing how billions of dollars passed through his bank accounts from as far back as 2010, following records showing that he and his reputed wife purchased shares in companies which were placed in her name. There were hundreds of transactions in several bank accounts which were held at different commercial banks.

From the bank accounts, investigators were able to ascertain that several billion dollars would have been deposited. However Shariff has always maintained his innocence in relation to the allegations.

Shariff will make his next court appearance on January 23.