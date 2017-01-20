ANSA McAL pulls plug on Soca Monarch competition

After 10 years of facilitating the mash Carib Soca Monarch Competition, ANSA McAL has withdrawn its sponsorship of the competition.

This was recently revealed at a press conference which was held at the Ministry of Education’s culture department on Main Street. There, the Coordinator for Mashramani, Lennox Canterbury revealed that there will be no Soca Monarch competition this year.

He explained that the beverage company, while it does not reject the idea of the beloved soca monarch contest, it will now have a different focus and will be sponsoring three major music events sometime later this year.

Kaieteur Entertainment understands that the billion dollar company has spent over $100M over a 10 year period into the soca contest.

Musicians closely associated with the production of the competition noted that while the venture would have been a worthwhile one for Guyana’s singers, it is their understanding that financially, it has not been the same for the company.

Additionally, there are criticisms to the effect that after 10 years, the music for the competition was not progressing in quality of lyrics or sound. The number of Guyanese who turnout to support the event over the years has also seen a decline.