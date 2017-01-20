Latest update January 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ANSA McAL pulls plug on Soca Monarch competition

Jan 20, 2017 News 0

After 10 years of facilitating the mash Carib Soca Monarch Competition, ANSA McAL has withdrawn its sponsorship of the competition.
This was recently revealed at a press conference which was held at the Ministry of Education’s culture department on Main Street. There, the Coordinator for Mashramani, Lennox Canterbury revealed that there will be no Soca Monarch competition this year.
He explained that the beverage company, while it does not reject the idea of the beloved soca monarch contest, it will now have a different focus and will be sponsoring three major music events sometime later this year.
Kaieteur Entertainment understands that the billion dollar company has spent over $100M over a 10 year period into the soca contest.
Musicians closely associated with the production of the competition noted that while the venture would have been a worthwhile one for Guyana’s singers, it is their understanding that financially, it has not been the same for the company.
Additionally, there are criticisms to the effect that after 10 years, the music for the competition was not progressing in quality of lyrics or sound. The number of Guyanese who turnout to support the event over the years has also seen a decline.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel storm into quarter finals

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Grove Hi Tech and Den Amstel...

Jan 20, 2017

Grove Hi Tech led by Captain Sherman Doris’ brace stormed into the quarter finals of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out championship involving teams from five-associations affiliated to the Guyana...
Read More
Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Skipper Holder fully focussed on team unity

Jan 20, 2017

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

GT capture Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...

Jan 20, 2017

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Springer headlines 14-man squad for Super50

Jan 20, 2017

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Darters get going tonight at MSC

Jan 20, 2017

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Hutson admits AAG has no development plan

Jan 20, 2017

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

GT Beer inks name to Limacol...

Jan 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Ban smoking in public places!

    A great many Guyanese, men and women are smokers. Who aren’t smoking cigarettes, are smoking weed or both. The government,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch