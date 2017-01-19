Yesterday’s simulation match washed out But Crandon feels preparations not affected by the rain

By Sean Devers

Despite the two scheduled Trial matches and yesterday’s second simulation games being washed out at Providence, Head Coach Eusan Crandon says the Guyana Jaguars preparations for this month’s Regional Super50 tournament has not been really affected by the adverse weather.

The Jaguars, who compete in Zone ‘B’ in Barbados along with last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and the ICC Americas, depart Guyana on Saturday morning for Barbados for the 2017 tournament which commences next Tuesday with the Jaguars opposing the host in the opening game at Kensington Oval.

“Even though the rain affected the trials, we were just out of the first half of the First-Class tournament and apart from (Jonathon) Foo everyone was playing together and we have developed into a well united team. So I don’t think we were affected too much by the rain since the team virtually picked itself,” Crandon informed.

The 35-year-old head Coach said the two practice matches showed that the batsmen were on track while the bowlers all had good performances.

“We know that the pitches in Barbados are expected to have more bounce and pace than those here so we are prepared for those conditions and are confident of doing well this year. It’s been a long time since we won a 50-over title and I think this year could be the year for us to do that,” said Crandon, who took 90 wickets from 38 First-Class matches for Guyana.

Guyana has nine titles but none since 2005 when they beat Barbados at Bourda. The closest they have come since then was when they lost to T&T in Trinidad in the 2015 Final.

Crandon says everyone is fit and rearing to go into action, adding that although the simulation game was called off the players still had the chance to get some turf practice at the Stadium yesterday and hopefully will get two day’s practice in Barbados.

The team spends five hours in transit in Trinidad on Saturday before arriving in Barbados later that evening and should have a full practice session on Sunday before having a light session on Monday.