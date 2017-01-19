Recently released bandit robs No. 50 gas station

A well-known bandit, who was less than a week ago released from prison, has struck again. On Tuesday he robbed the Number 50 village gas station at Leeds.

According to information, the culprit who hails from the area and is well known to the police and villagers, rode up on a bicycle which he parked in front of the gas station, around 16:40 hrs. He then entered the premises, armed with a crowbar and cutlass, and proceeded to relieve two employees – 24-year-old Sheniza Muniz called ‘Jenny’ of No. 59 village, Corentyne, and 18-year-old Remacus Williams called ‘Skinny,’ a pump attendant, of No. 50 village – of a considerable sum of cash.

The robber then sped out of the gas station remounted his bicycle and rode away.

The matter was reported to the nearby by No.51 police station. The police responded promptly, but by then the accused had disappeared. He has not been arrested as yet

Investigations are continuing.