Recently released bandit robs No. 50 gas station

Latest update January 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
A well-known bandit, who was less than a week ago released from prison, has struck again. On Tuesday he robbed the Number 50 village gas station at Leeds.
According to information, the culprit who hails from the area and is well known to the police and villagers, rode up on a bicycle which he parked in front of the gas station, around 16:40 hrs. He then entered the premises, armed with a crowbar and cutlass, and proceeded to relieve two employees – 24-year-old Sheniza Muniz called ‘Jenny’ of No. 59 village, Corentyne, and 18-year-old Remacus Williams called ‘Skinny,’ a pump attendant, of No. 50 village – of a considerable sum of cash.
The robber then sped out of the gas station remounted his bicycle and rode away.
The matter was reported to the nearby by No.51 police station. The police responded promptly, but by then the accused had disappeared. He has not been arrested as yet
Investigations are continuing.
Jan 19, 2017By Sean Devers Despite the two scheduled Trial matches and yesterday’s second simulation games being washed out at Providence, Head Coach Eusan Crandon says the Guyana Jaguars preparations for this...
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Each one of us says after each year passes, the following words; “I will never forget that year.” And when we reach... more
The goalpost is being shifted so often in the matter of the appointment of the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more