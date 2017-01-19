Murder of Berbice carpenter… Alleged cop-bribing duo released on $3M bail

After spending some time on remand, Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of Marcus Bisram, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Berbice Carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt and Maryanna Lionel, a sister of one of the accused charged with Narinedatt’s killing, have been released on a total of $3M bail.

The women aged 45 and 25, respectively, both of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice were charged in November 2016, for allegedly offering a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M cash for him to suppress evidence against Bisram, whose name was mentioned in a joint murder charge.

It is alleged that between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice and the United States of America; Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice, murdered Narinedatt.

And Bisram procured Dickie; Motie; Datt; Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.

Inderjali and Lionel were each released on $1.5M bail yesterday by Magistrate Leron Daly when their matter continued in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They were also ordered to lodge their passports and report to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown and the Springlands Police Station. They will return to court on January 30. Police Inspector Bharat Mangru is prosecuting this matter.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a wanted bulletin for Bisram. US attorneys for Bisram in a statement had promised to cooperate with Guyanese authorities.

According to reports, on the day of the killing Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him. It was reported that Narine slapped Bisram and pushed him away.

It was then that the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they would not be caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.

The men then reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.