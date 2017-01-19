Man gets eight years for infant son’s death

Forty-one year-old James Hunte was yesterday sentenced to serve eight years in prison for the death of his infant son. Hunte was initially charged with murder but he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when the matter came up before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

Hunte called ‘Dougla,’ a labourer from the North West District, was charged for the murder of Andy Hunte. The incident took place on March 20, 2012 at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.

The two-month-old baby was allegedly struck in the head during a drunken brawl between his parents at a rum-shop.

After pleading to the lesser count, Hunte expressed remorse for the act. The emotional man repeatedly told the court that he was sorry for what had happened.

State Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy, asked the court to consider that a child is dead as a result of the actions of his father. They noted the child did not get a chance to live his full life.

The Judge however noted that Hunte showed much remorse for his actions. He pointed to the fact, that the man rushed his son to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) immediately after the incident.

Justice Singh noted too that the man went to the police shortly after the death of his son and told them everything that transpired.

“I want to give you a chance to make your contribution to society. I will be merciful to you,” the Judge said, while encouraging Hunte to make use of the programmes offered in prison.

Before handing down the sentence, the Judge took into consideration that Hunte had spent five years in prison pending his trial. Considering that and other mitigating factors, the judge sentenced the man to eight years in prison.

According to reports, on the day in question Hunte was drinking Banko Wine in the shop when his reputed wife came in with the baby in her hands.

She reportedly took away the intoxicant from Hunte and consumed it.

After she drank the Banko Wine, Hunte bought another one at which point in time the woman grabbed it and attempted to drink it.

This reportedly angered the man.

The now dead child’s father then reportedly removed his belt and attempted to hit the woman “but she pushed the baby in front of her to avoid getting lashes.”

The ‘belt buckle’ eventually struck the baby, immediately rendering him unconscious.

”He father collect he and tek he to the hospital and the mother just went home like she nah bin care,” a villager had recounted.

The woman was said to often use the baby as a shield to protect herself during the regular beatings at the hands of her common-law husband.

“Every time the man go fuh beat her she does always push the baby in front, the villagers had said.”