Is money fuh de boys

Everybody does try a hustle, and when dem get through dem does try a hustle fuh dem friend. Jagdeo do that a lot. He hustle fuh heself till he build a mansion and buy a whole heap of property all over de place.

When he done he hustle fuh he friends. He give one of dem a complex and radio station. When dem boys talk bout de radio station, he tell dem how is de court rule and he friend tek de court ruling. He didn’t seh that wha he tek was Vieira radio station. He even give de man a television station then he claim how Vieira sell it, even though de law seh that a man can’t transfer he television licence.

When all that was happening other people sit down and watch. It even look like dem copy wha Jagdeo doing, because all of a sudden we see some of the present boys doing de same thing. De issue this time is about special prosecutor.

When was Jagdeo time, he tek Chat-3 and he mek him a special prosecutor. Now Basil de Willie tek two of he boys and mek dem special prosecutor. When a reporter ask him how he can do that he tell she that he ain’t got time fuh answer anybody.

Like he talk too hard because Joe Shan hear and he tek one of he boys and mek him a special prosecutor. Dem boys seh that this thing look bad; it look so bad that de Chat-3 seh is money fuh de boys.

Well since he seh suh, some of dem other boys want to know if he got short memory. He was wid Jagdeo when Jagdeo mek him special lawyer fuh represent de oil company wid smuggled fuel. He never win a case.

But wha got dem boys at he throat is when he seh that de DPP should select de special prosecutors. Dem boys seh dem don’t see how she could hire special prosecutors when she is one of de people who got to get prosecute fuh de property she got at Pradoville.

Yet is anybody guess how dem select this group fuh be special prosecutors. Dem got other lawyers who coulda get de wuk, but in this case dem got to give credit to Chat-3. Is a case of dem boys giving money to dem friends. Dem only hope that de one who prosecute Jagdeo wuk fuh he money.

Talk half and watch how money sharing.