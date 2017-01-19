GT through to quarterfinals

GT chalked up 77 games to win their quarterfinal match up against Beacons and Mix Up when the Mark Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes tournament continued on Monday night at Dynasty.

Beacons finished second on 71 games, while Mix Up placed third on 65.

GT were led by Lynette Armstrong and David Hunte with 17 and 15 games respectively, while Leroy Seymour made 16 and Kenneth Solomon 15. Rawl Peters and Ewie Gordon got 14 each for Mix Up.

The other quarterfinal game ended in dispute and was replayed last night along with the semifinals and final at Dynasty.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire will be hosting a two-day tournament starting at 14:30 hrs on Sunday at Faye Joseph residence, Gaulding Place and conclude on Monday night at Dynasty. Entrance fee is $10,000.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855 for more information.