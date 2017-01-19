GT through to quarterfinals

Latest update January 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
GT chalked up 77 games to win their quarterfinal match up against Beacons and Mix Up when the Mark Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes tournament continued on Monday night at Dynasty.
Beacons finished second on 71 games, while Mix Up placed third on 65.
GT were led by Lynette Armstrong and David Hunte with 17 and 15 games respectively, while Leroy Seymour made 16 and Kenneth Solomon 15. Rawl Peters and Ewie Gordon got 14 each for Mix Up.
The other quarterfinal game ended in dispute and was replayed last night along with the semifinals and final at Dynasty.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire will be hosting a two-day tournament starting at 14:30 hrs on Sunday at Faye Joseph residence, Gaulding Place and conclude on Monday night at Dynasty. Entrance fee is $10,000.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855 for more information.
Jan 19, 2017By Sean Devers Despite the two scheduled Trial matches and yesterday’s second simulation games being washed out at Providence, Head Coach Eusan Crandon says the Guyana Jaguars preparations for this...
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Each one of us says after each year passes, the following words; “I will never forget that year.” And when we reach... more
The goalpost is being shifted so often in the matter of the appointment of the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more