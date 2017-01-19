‘CANU found no drugs in my vehicle’ – Bus operator

On December 31, 2016 this newspaper had reported on a search carried out by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Route 94 buses (Lethem to Georgetown) at the Five Corner Junction in Linden.

According to driver of BPP 4490, Ike Langevine, whose bus was photographed and used with the article, since the aforementioned report he has been labelled a drug dealer, even being called “Cartel”. In light of the attention he has received, the driver said that it must be made clear that the CANU ranks did not find any narcotics in his bus.