‘CANU found no drugs in my vehicle’ – Bus operator

Latest update January 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
On December 31, 2016 this newspaper had reported on a search carried out by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Route 94 buses (Lethem to Georgetown) at the Five Corner Junction in Linden.
According to driver of BPP 4490, Ike Langevine, whose bus was photographed and used with the article, since the aforementioned report he has been labelled a drug dealer, even being called “Cartel”. In light of the attention he has received, the driver said that it must be made clear that the CANU ranks did not find any narcotics in his bus.
Jan 19, 2017By Sean Devers Despite the two scheduled Trial matches and yesterday’s second simulation games being washed out at Providence, Head Coach Eusan Crandon says the Guyana Jaguars preparations for this...
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Each one of us says after each year passes, the following words; “I will never forget that year.” And when we reach... more
The goalpost is being shifted so often in the matter of the appointment of the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more