Boy, 16, kills cousin …reportedly over $440 debt

A 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed his 17-year-old cousin, after the latter lad had reportedly refused to pay $440 that he had borrowed from the suspect. The incident took place around 18:30 hrs on Tuesday at their Lot 20 Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara home

The dead teen has been identified as Leon Anthony Richie, a plumber. He was stabbed once to the chest and died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital while receiving treatment. His cousin was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

According to police sources familiar with the investigation, the 16-year-old claimed that he and his cousin got into a scuffle, after he (victim) refused to pay him (suspect), money he had borrowed sometime last week. It was during the scuffle that the suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed his older cousin.

The victim had resided with his father, Michael Richie, in a house at the front of the aforementioned lot, while the suspect lived alone in a house at the back.

Kaieteur News understands that the now dead teen had gone home on Tuesday afternoon from work to get dressed and accompany his father to La Parfaite Harmony when he met his demise.

“I was a few houses away from where we live, and my son come home from work and he say he going and bathe and get ready, so I was waiting on him when my brother come in a car with my son covered in blood,” the older Richie revealed.

He explained that his brother told him that the 16-year-old suspect ran and called him to take his cousin to the hospital after claiming that he “jook him up.”

“I jump in the car and go with them to the hospital where my son died. I don’t know about the money, but I hear that’s what he (suspect) says,” the man claimed.

The devastated father said that based on what he was told, his son was bathing when the suspect went to their home and collected his son’s hat and slippers and told him (victim) if he wanted them then he should go to the back and collect it.

“My son was bathing and like he come out the bathroom and went to the back house, because the pipe was still on. It looks like the two of them were fighting, because when I went there with the police, the place was in a mess,” the older Richie said.

This newspaper was informed that the suspect had resided at the property with his grandmother, and had remained there after the woman died about four years ago.