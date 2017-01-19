Bartica Massacre trial…Judge to rule on legal submissions made in jury’s absence

Justice Roxanne George is expected to rule on submissions made by attorneys involved in the trial of the three men implicated in the 2008 Bartica Massacre.

Attorneys Peter Hugh and Saphier Husain made submissions at the Georgetown High Court in the absence of the jury yesterday. The Prosecution was given a chance to respond and the Judge is expected to make a ruling on the submissions today.

Last Tuesday, the Prosecution closed its case after calling the final witness to the stand.

The witness, Bartica businessman/miner Chunilall Baboolall, testified that he had lost a quantity of gold and diamond following the attack at Bartica in February 2008.

Three persons, Mark Royden Williams, called Durant and Smallie; Dennis Williams called Anaconda; and Roger Anthony Simon, called ‘Goat Man’ are on trial before Justice George and a mixed 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

According to the allegation, on Sunday, February 17, 2008, the men were among a number of gunmen who attacked the mining community of Bartica, Essequibo, killing 12 residents.

Among the deceased were Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, Constable Shane Fredericks and Constable Ron Osborne; Edwin Gilkes, Abdool Yassin Jr, Deonarine Singh, Errol Thomas, Ronald Gomes, Baldeo Singh, Ashraf Khan, Irving Ferreira and Dexter Adrian.

After murdering the police officers, the gang is said to have stolen cash, arms, ammunition and a vehicle from the police station. Using the stolen police vehicle, they drove through the streets of Bartica shooting at civilians.

They proceeded to CBR Mining, where they stole arms and ammunition, and removed two safes containing cash and gold. After their one-hour rampage, the gunmen departed Bartica by boat.

In testifying to the court, Baboolall also called ‘Vulture’ recounted that he found his Lot 67 First Avenue, Bartica mining office had been broken into following the attack.

The witness recalled that there were what appeared to be bullet holes in the building, and a safe with precious minerals had gone missing.

Following Baboolall‘s testimony, State Prosecutors Diana Kaulesar and Stacy Goodings told the court that they had closed their case.

The businessman is among some eighteen witnesses who testified in the trial of the three men.

On Monday Police Detective Suraj Singh recounted the statements given by the three men accused of slaughtering 12 persons at Bartica in February 2008.

Detective Singh recalled that all three men gave oral statements in relation to the matter.