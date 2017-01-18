Sophia and Turkeyen residents benefit from HFTNF outreach

Last Saturday, Hope For the Nation Foundation (HFTNF) – a newly established non-profit organization – distributed hampers to residents of Sophia and Turkeyen at True Warriors of God Church located at 225 South Turkeyen, Georgetown.

Distributed were approximately 1000 bags packed with Bibles, rice, jerseys, sweaters and skin lotions.

The Foundation is one that has been working closely with Cross International and other charitable organisations in the United States whose ultimate aim is to reach out to any and all persons regardless of background, race or religion.

HFTNF President, Dr. Abdul Barry, complimented Secretary, Apostle Pereira for all his efforts in making this venture a reality. On witnessing the large turnout of the residents, Dr. Barry encouraged them not to see themselves as a ‘depressed community’.

He explained the vision of HFTNF to make Sophia a model project and the commitment of Cross International in making this venture a reality.

The gathering was in high spirit on hearing this news and pledged their full support.

Apostle Pereira emphasized the importance of the needs he has seen in Sophia for over 20 years since he himself spent most of his life interacting with the people there. He assured the people of Sophia that he understands their needs.

He said that he shares their pain, struggle, suffering and being neglected for a long time. He also made a commitment to satisfy their needs as much as he can.

Pereira also reminded the gathering about the willingness and readiness of Cross International to continue supporting ventures of this nature where several areas can benefit from HFTHF.

He added that the purpose of the foundation is to alleviate hunger and improve food supply; create economic opportunities and strengthen communities; promote Health care and awareness; respond to disasters and rebuild communities.

To this end, he encouraged persons to become members of the organization and be a part of this venture to make positive impact in their respective communities and other people’s lives.

Apostle Pereira said that HFTHF is very grateful to the Ministry of Health, the Minister Volda Lawrence and Permanent Secretary Trevor Thomas for all assistance and support given.

HFTHF also acknowledges the Indigenous Ministries, Minister Sydney Allicock, Permanent Secretary Vibert Welch and Head of CDCs, Eugene Gilbert and other organizations that have supported HFTNF in one way or another.

One of the recipients, Apostle Alex Selorm commented that he and his congregation are very grateful for the gift of Bibles among other things donated by HFTNF which he said is a very valuable contribution.

Community Development Chairman, in Liliendaal, Mr. Clayton Hinds, expressed his gratitude for the assistance given by HFTNF and praised Apostle Pereira for showing great interest in satisfying the needs of the people of various communities.

Overall the venture was a great success and the residents of the Sophia/Turkeyen areas remain very grateful for the items received.