Sam wife send him to kill heself

Jan 18, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When a certain political party in power all dem people does be happily married. When dem have cocktail reception and other functions people does see how dem wives does hold on pun dem husband.
Some of dem actually get in trouble because dem go and sit down wid some woman in some club and think dem wife wouldn’t know. De poor fella does feel that he wife really love him. De other day one of dem get a rude awakening.
Of course everybody know that he party lose de elections. Right away people notice that he wife was not so loving. All of a sudden when he go out she not holding hands. And if she could avoid going out wid him was another story.
De other day de poor man find out just how much ee wife love him. Sam was one of de few honest people suh everybody know that when people talk bout corruption he name wasn’t involved. That is why he go and had to look fuh a job.
He get employed as a consultant wid a big company and things was well until he go home crying. When he wife ask him wha happen he tell she how all he friends dead; that there was an accident and dem all dead.
De wife hug him. After all, half a loaf better than none. De pension wha Sam was getting wasn’t too bad. De wife tell him, “Darling, is God’s work and I thank Him for keeping you alive. How you get away?”
He she he was out de office because he was feeling bad and he belly was rumbling. That is how he been in de toilet in de other building when de office blow up
De wife seh, “Darling, Thank de Man above. What would have happened to us if you did dead? I really sorry fuh dem other families.”
That is when Sam tell she that she shouldn’t feel too bad because de company giving all of dem US$10 million.
De wife eye open big. De same woman who glad fuh see she husband tun pun him. “You mean fuh tell me that you sick stomach and rumbling belly keep me away from that money? Look you better go and join you friends and dead like dem.”
Talk half and never believe that you wife love you more than money.

Features/Columnists

  • Do not be deluded!

    Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor's Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

