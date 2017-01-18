NIS robbery suspects still on the run

The special constable, who was placed under close arrest for a robbery committed on the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) around 02:30 hrs on Thursday, has been released while the cops hunt for the six suspects.

Acting Divisional Commander, Leslie James, could not be reached for a comment yesterday; a source who is familiar with the investigation said that the constable was released because his 72 hours in custody had expired.

Kaieteur News was informed that the police are interrogating staff members at the facility since they believe that the robbery was an inside job.

The armed bandits escaped with $6 million in cash after they torched a safe in the NIS building. They made their way into the premises by cutting the chain-link fence at the back, after which they attacked the two guards, including the special constable rank on duty.

The men then disconnected the alarm system as well as the telephone lines, before breaking into the building by kicking down the door.

Shortly after the robbery, the two guards, a supervisor and a junior employee of the NIS were detained but were released on the same day with the exception of the special constable.

Investigations are ongoing.