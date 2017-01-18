Limacol Football Tournament kicks off next Monday

Latest update January 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

The 2nd Annual Limacol Football Competition is scheduled to commence next Monday with a double header slated to be played, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

Part of the action in the inaugural tournament last year.

The fixtures are as follows: Guyana Police Force (GPF) goes up against Mahaica Determinators, while Riddim Squad square off against Camptown.
Four days later, the competition resumes with Western Tigers opposing New Amsterdam United in a Group-B affair and Santos tackling Ann’s Grove in a Group-C encounter.
The following day the action goes to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with Milerock hosting Northern Rangers and Winners Connection performing similar duties in their clash with Grove Hi-Tech in Group-A.
The final fixtures of Round One scheduled for January 29th will see Uitvlugt against Eagles United in Group-B and Pouderoyen against Den Amstel in Group-C.
Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each.
The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.
Below is a graph of the four groups and the teams that they contain.
Group A- Milerock, Winners Connection, Grove Hi Tec and Northern Rangers
Group B-Western Tigers, Uitvlugt, Eagles United and New Amsterdam United
Group C- Santos, Pouderoyen, Den Amstel and Ann’s Grove
Group D-Police, Riddim Squad, Camptown and Mahaica Determinators.

