Letter to the Sports Editor…That’s why I’m investing

Thanks for space in your newspaper, as I read through this and other newspapers and also listening to quite a few people it leave me no choice but to write this letter. First I would like to start off by saying I’m proud of all my co-workers and many sponsors who have invested in Track and Field with me. Then I would like to thank all the Television stations (ie) Basil Bradshaw show, HGTV/CH16/67 for hosting me and to many of my viewers who sit by their television and watch me, not forgetting the management of Channel 9 who sent me some wonderful words of encouragement and to the staff of this very newspaper Kaieteur News for allowing me space in their news paper so I can get the word around to the people.

I know some of your readers are wondering why I am thanking these people, oh not to forget Youtube where a lot of the things I have done are posted. There are many reasons why I am thanking them.

(1) I could have never done this without them.

(2) It cost me a minimum of $40.00 US dollars for every medal my daughter won.

(3) At the end of every season it cost me a minimum of $2,000 US not including outdoor season which is far more expensive with the Junior Olympics National Championship alone costing me in airfare minimum of $2,500 US plus hotel fees for seven nights minimum $800; not including food, tolls, gas, car rental, drinks running gears etc. and I have not mentioned other outdoor meets like Hershey’s Outdoor Championship, region 1 qualifier , and a few more outdoor meets and this is just for one kid here in the USA . So people do the math I know we can all do addition.

The reason why I am saying this is to respond to those who think an Olympic Medal is cheap, it’s not, you have to invest big. So to see the GOA spending money on themselves and not the athletes is a shame and if you should add up my expense per year yet I am still able to contribute to the athletes in Guyana I would simply say to some of those writers like Mr. T. Pemberton and Harri Narine Singh and others, what have you ever contributed to make any given sport in Guyana, if you did, great, put more or SHUT UP.

I would like to say to the many people in Guyana winning an Olympic Medal is not cheap, like anything in life it comes with a cost, hard work along with blood, sweat and tears, once you make up your mind to go through it I promise you that the end product would be great. So athletes don’t just sit there and believe that it’s not possible, the heads for the various Sports Associations needs to be held accountable by you the athletes, the clubs, and most of all parents who give your kids to these coaches who in turn sell out because of what’s in it for them and the athletes loose out. It’s hard to read and see all these things that went on yet Juman Yassin was put back there, I think he needs to come clean about where the money really went and he needs to be under a microscope since this is his final term in office.

To the Minister of Sports and Culture and the President of Guyana, we need more money allocated in the Budget for sports, much more money. I think some of those money that were wasted on Investigating the previous Administration would have been better spent toward the development of our Nation’s Athletes, after all it’s tax payers money(our money) not yours.

