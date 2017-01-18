Guyana, British Columbia National Assemblies sign partnership agreement

A Partnership Agreement was yesterday signed between the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana and the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia – Canada’s westernmost province.

It is aimed at fostering the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two entities.

The agreement will serve to improve understanding in the functions of both institutions, particularly in the fields of legislation, culture, economics, health, science and technology, and generally reinforce greater friendship, goodwill and mutual understanding of traditions, customs, procedures and practices of each House.

Signing the agreement on behalf of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, was the Speaker, Linda Reid, who arrived in Guyana on Monday.

She was accompanied by Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Deputy Clerk of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia; and Rob Sutherland, Director of the Hansard Department of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.

The signing took place in the Committee Room Two of the Parliament Office, Public Building Georgetown.

Under the terms of this Agreement, the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana and the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia will actively work towards developing the professional relationships between the two Assemblies through: an exchange of information regarding the work of the two Assemblies on matters of common interest; professional development activities between the Assemblies; exchange of visits between the two Assemblies as a means of fostering links between parliamentarians and parliamentary staff; and, meetings between representatives of the Assemblies at conferences or seminars they may attend.

A release from the Guyana Parliament stated, yesterday, that based on the historical friendship between British Columbia and Commonwealth legislatures and on the goodwill of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia and the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana to strengthen this relationship, these two legislatures agree to subscribe to a Partnership Agreement intended to serve the best interest of Members of both Legislatures.

This Partnership Agreement shall comprise two sections – British Columbia and Guyana – with the Speakers, Deputy Speakers and other Presiding Officers of the respective Legislatures or their designates and the Clerks or their designates as Members of the Partnership.

The Speakers from both Assemblies shall be the Presidents of their respective sections and chair the meetings or designate another presiding officer from their Assembly to do so.

In addition, the partnership members shall meet from time to time on a date and at a location agreed to by both Speakers or their designates and an agenda for such purpose shall be prepared.

The costs of such meetings would be shared to the extent that each jurisdiction has the resources to do so. Where this is not possible, each Group will seek funding from a donor agency, the release stated.