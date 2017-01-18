Former GPL Deputy CEO fails to avert $27M simple larceny charge

Embattled former Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Aeshwar ‘Ash’ Deonarine has failed in an attempt to quash the allegations of theft level against him.

The application was denied after it came up before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Berbice, last week.

Deonarine became the subject of the news after he was implicated in the mutli-million-dollar scam in 2015.

According to the allegation, Deonarine and former Director of GPL, Carvil Duncan, conspired with each other to commit simple larceny. The two are accused of stealing $27,757,500 property of GPL, between May 7 and May 8, 2015.

After the issue, Deonarine reportedly fled the country but his alleged accomplice, Duncan, remained.

He is currently facing the court on charges related to the matter.

However, last December in an attempt to clear his name of the charges, Deonarine applied to the Supreme Court in New Amsterdam, Berbice to have the allegation quashed.

According to the documents, the embattled former official whose current address is listed as Lot 35 Norwood Avenue, Brooklyn New York 11208, United States of America applied to the Court seeking an order of Nisi of Certiorari directed to the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) and the Commissioner of Police to have the decision to charge him for the simple larceny to the tune of $27 million quashed.

Among his reasons for requesting that the charges be cancelled, Deonarine claimed that the allegations are irrational, unreasonable, erroneous in law, and should be considered null and void.

The applicant also requested that an order be directed to the Magistrate presiding over the matter, prohibiting her from taking any further steps relative to the trial on the grounds that the evidence cannot establish a prima facie case against him.

In an affidavit to support his claim Deonarine noted that he was sent on administrative leave in July 2015. He said that he left the country because he had nowhere to live in Guyana. The applicant further claims that when the charges were instituted against him, he was not in Guyana.

“I went overseas where my family resides. I am still overseas. I do not have a home in Guyana,” Deonarine explained in the affidavit.

According to him, the allegations should be considered baseless since he was within his rights as executive member of the Board of Directors to sign off on the remuneration package.

The money, which represented remuneration increases, he claimed, had been approved by the members of the Board of Directors, including himself and Duncan, before it was paid to him.

The Government had asked the police to investigate the two senior officials in July 2015.

It was reported that the men paid themselves without authorization. Duncan, 73, of 1977 Williamstad Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPL (Aeshwar Deonarine) allegedly transferred almost $28M to their personal bank accounts from GPL.

The discoveries of the suspicious transfers were made by independent auditors who were probing the PetroCaribe Fund, which holds proceeds of oil shipments taken from neighbouring Venezuela.

It was while tracking payments to GPL that auditors unearthed the strange transactions. Deonarine, who had been responsible for administration had reportedly wanted to receive the same level of pay as the then Deputy CEO (Technical), Colin Welch, but his approaches to the Board of Directors were rebuffed.

He had reportedly offered to repay the money but GPL was supposed to have waited until it was transferred from his US bank account.